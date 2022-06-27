2022 NBA Free Agency: Top 25 Players Who Could Be Available

The NBA offseason isn’t slowing down after the draft. Free agency begins on July 1, and there are plenty of high profile names who could be moving to new destinations. Teams and players will both be trying to find leverage on each other and around the league in the coming days. And movement among certain players (say Kyrie Irving or Deandre Ayton) could quickly change the direction of certain franchises, reorder the list of contenders, or inspire other major changes elsewhere. With all that being said, here are the top 25 players who could become available this summer.

1. Bradley Beal, Wizards (Player option)

Beal has twice averaged over 30 points per game in a season, and will be only 29 years old when the upcoming season starts with very little playoff mileage on his body. While he appears likely to re-sign with the Wizards, Beal could completely change the trajectory of a contender.

2. Zach LaVine, Bulls (Unrestricted)

A 27-year old scoring dynamo who sneakily shot 46.0% on catch-and-shoot threes last season. Another player who can especially thrive when partnered with the right stars.

3. Miles Bridges, Hornets (Restricted)

Bridges has improved every season of his career and his next contract will take him through only the middle of his prime. Rarely do young two-way players of this caliber become available in free agency.

4. James Harden, Sixers (Player option)

While an effective pick-and-roll companion for Joel Embiid, Harden’s solo act slowed considerably last season. His age (33 in August), defense, and seemingly waning explosion make him a bigger risk than he would have been a year ago. Harden’s best route to leaving Philly would likely require looking for trade partners because of the difficulty for teams to clear cap space for a max contract. It’s more likely Harden opts in and extends with the Sixers on a shorter deal.

5. Deandre Ayton, Suns (Restricted)

A talented big who can guard the best at his position, survive defensively on switches, and is varied enough on offense to play against small lineups. A long-term commitment from a team could also help unlock another level for Ayton.

Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

6. Kyrie Irving, Nets (Player option)

As mercurial as an athlete could get, Irving is starting to provide diminishing returns for his teams. Still, if any team is able to harness his talent, he can be one of the most impactful offensive forces in the league. As far as Irving’s contract situation, while he can opt out to become an unrestricted free agent, he can also be acquired in a sign-and-trade, or through a normal trade if he opts in. On Monday, Irving had reportedly begun looking for sign-and-trade options with permission from the Nets.

7. Jalen Brunson, Mavericks (Unrestricted)

Brunson is a creative scorer who just averaged 21.6 points per game during the Mavs’ run to the conference finals. It’s not inconceivable he could turn into a fringe All-Star candidate if given more opportunities with the ball in his hands.

8. Anfernee Simons, Blazers (Restricted)

One of the league’s emerging explosive scorers. Simons shot 40.5% from three on nearly eight attempts per game last season.

9. Collin Sexton, Cavaliers (Restricted)

Sexton is only 23 and averaged 24.3 points per game only a season ago. A team patient enough to let him continue to develop could be rewarded handsomely.

10. Bobby Portis, Bucks (Player option)

Portis has transformed himself into an energy big with some nice scoring flair in Milwaukee. He’ll need a little help to survive defensively, but he can still be a part of your postseason rotation.

11. Mitchell Robinson, Knicks (Restricted)

A defensive-minded big who can protect the rim. Mitchell is the kind of player whose value goes up the better the team he signs with.

12. Jusuf Nurkic, Blazers (Unrestricted)

An elite screener and pick-and-roll partner who makes guards’ lives easier.

13. Kyle Anderson, Grizzlies (Unrestricted)

Anderson is great at doing all the little things that help teams win even if he’s not spectacular in one particular aspect of the game. His two-way IQ makes him a coveted player.

14. Lu Dort, Thunder (Team option)

A dogged defender who will generally be left wide-open on the three-point line. He flashed some scoring potential last season, and would likely be more efficient playing for a non-tanking team.

Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

15. Gary Payton II, Warriors (Unrestricted)

An up-and-coming perimeter defender who can hit enough outside shots to stay on the floor in high-stakes moments. Payton is also adept at screening and playing big on offense.

16. Nicolas Batum, Clippers (Player option)

Batum is the kind of solid wing every team needs in the postseason. While not a lockdown defender, he can take tough assignments and give you slightly more than only stationery shooting on offense.

17. Mo Bamba, Magic (Restricted)

Bamba hasn’t had much consistency in his career, yet his potential and physical tools—particularly the size and shooting—make him an intriguing free agent.

18. Gary Harris, Magic (Unrestricted)

After injuries derailed some of his early career success, Harris is looming as the type of 3-and-D wing that could really help a contender. Harris shot 38.4% from three last season and is only 28 years old.

19. Tyus Jones, Grizzlies (Unrestricted)

Jones is an incredibly steady player who also happens to play at arguably the deepest position in the NBA.

20. Bruce Brown, Nets (Unrestricted)

An emerging defender who knows how to fit in around stars offensively. Brown really only makes sense around top-end talent, though.

21. P.J. Tucker, Heat (Unrestricted)

Tucker is 37, undersized, and not overly athletic. But when the playoffs start, every team playing will wish they had him.

22. Chris Boucher, Raptors (Unrestricted)

An energy big who typically has shown good shooting touch from three, last season notwithstanding.

23. Nic Claxton, Nets (Restricted)

His defense and rim running make him a great fit around high-usage players. His free-throw shooting can also make him a liability.

24. Ivica Zubac, Clippers (Team option)

He’s provided consistently solid play for contending teams for years. Zubac is a capable two-way big, though he will struggle in certain postseason matchups.

25. Kevon Looney, Warriors (Unrestricted free agent)

An indispensable piece for the most recent Finals champion. Looney’s offensive rebounding and ability to finish at the rim would help any team.

