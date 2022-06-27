Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
The Nets Have Given Kyrie Irving Permission To Seek a Sign-And-Trade
The Nets Have Given Kyrie Irving Permission To Seek a Sign-And-Trade

What a Kevin Durant Trade Would Probably Look Like, per Report

With Kyrie Irving’s status up in the air, the Nets may find themselves in a worst-case-scenario situation. If the star point guard were to leave the team in free agency this week, Kevin Durant could grow unhappy in Brooklyn and seek a trade elsewhere. And any deal for the two-time champion would be absurdly steep. 

According to the The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer, a source told him “look up the Anthony Davis trade to the Lakers and start there” when referring to what Durant would cost in this market. Back in 2019, the Pelicans traded Davis to the Lakers for a massive haul. 

New Orleans received Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks including the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA draft when they dealt Davis to Los Angeles. Durant is in the conversation as the best basketball player in the world at this time so any deal for him would require similar assets. But it remains to be seen if he will try to make his way out of Brooklyn. 

Irving has until Wednesday to make a decision on his $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season. If Irving leaves in free agency, the Nets and Durant could be forced to make some hard decisions. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyrie Irving
Play
NBA

2022 NBA Free Agency: Top 25 Players Who Could Be Available

Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine, James Harden and Kyrie Irving headline list of players who could possibly be on the market.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Oct 8, 2020; Paris, France; Iga Swiatek (POL) celebrates match point during her match against Nadia Podoroska (ARG) on day 12 at Stade Roland Garros.
Tennis

Who Are the Favorites at Wimbledon?

Breaking down the men's and women's draws for the third major of the year.

By Jon Wertheim
Bryce Harper walks off the field vs. San Diego after getting hit in the thumb by a pitch.
Play
Fantasy

Betting/Fantasy Notebook: Bryce Harper Out, Yankees and Astros on Collision Course

Harper’s injury hurts Phillies’ chances and sends fantasy managers in search of help.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) looks on from the sidelines against the Bills.
NFL

Luke Kuechly Will Call Games for Panthers This Season

He’ll be in the booth for seven games this upcoming season.

By Joseph Salvador
kyrie irving (2)
Extra Mustard

Kyrie Irving Asked Whether He Still Wants to Play for the Nets

Irving’s future with Brooklyn remains cloudy, so one reporter decided to ask the All-Star point guard about his plans.

By Nick Selbe
Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick passes during halftime at the Michigan Spring game.
NFL

Kaepernick’s Agent Disputes Warren Sapp’s ‘Disaster’ Workout Claim

Sapp recently said the 34-year-old QB turned in “one of the worst workouts ever” when he threw for the Raiders in late May.

By Zach Koons
Overhead view of the Houston Texans logo at midfield during a game.
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Accuser Files Lawsuit Against Texans

The team reportedly provided facilities and nondisclosure agreements for Watson’s massage therapy sessions.

By Zach Koons
Michael Thomas before a game for the Saints.
Play
Fantasy

The Fantasy Case Against Michael Thomas

With more options in the Saints passing game and no Drew Brees, it’s hard to imagine Thomas will ever match his 2019 success.

By Michael Fabiano