The accolades just don’t stop coming for Stephen Curry. The Warriors’ star announced Wednesday he will host the 2022 ESPYS where he’s a nominee for three different categories.

“July 20 we live!!” Curry said on Twitter.

This will be the first time Curry will host the awards show, and he joins LeBron James as the only other NBA player to ever get the honor. He’s nominated for best athlete in men’s sports and best record-setting performance for his all-time three-point record, and he’s up for the best NBA player award.

Curry sweeping all three categories wouldn’t come as a surprise after he had one of the best years of his career. He won his fourth NBA title and was named Finals MVP for the first time in his illustrious tenure.

The two-time MVP was named best male athlete and best NBA player at the 2015 ESPYS after he won his first ring and was named best NBA player in ’21 as well. Curry will look to continue stacking his trophy case in the offseason.

