Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Kevin Durant, Mac Jones, and the Stanley Cup on Today's SI Feed
Kevin Durant, Mac Jones, and the Stanley Cup on Today's SI Feed

Woj: Nets Want Bigger Return for Durant Than Paul George, AD Deals

If the Nets trade Kevin Durant, a superstar in his prime on a four-year deal, they reportedly want a “historic haul” in return. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, two massive superstar trades from the summer of 2019 may provide the framework, and serve as goals for the Nets to eclipse.

That summer, the Lakers sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, three future first-round picks and a first round pick swap to the Pelicans for Anthony Davis.

Weeks later, their crosstown rival, the Clippers, sent an even bigger package to the Thunder for Paul George. Oklahoma City received a young star guard in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, forward Danilo Gallinari, five first-round picks and two additional first-round pick swaps.

As good as Davis and George are, they probably don’t reach the level that the NBA has seen from Kevin Durant when healthy in recent years. Wojnarowski says Brooklyn will look to eclipse those deals.

“They intend to get back something of a historic haul. They look at what the Clippers had to pay for Paul George, the Lakers had to pay for Anthony Davis. They want more than that,” he said.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

What makes the situation particularly unique is the four-year deal that Durant signed last year, which begins ahead of the 2022–23 season, a deal he signed before either Kyrie Irving or James Harden had committed to the franchise long term. That gives the Nets tremendous leverage to trade Durant to any team that can give them the best offer.

On Thursday, Wojnarowski reported that half of the league had already inquired about Durant, later telling Van Pelt that some teams had gone so far as to call the Nets and up their offer, effectively bidding against themselves without knowing what the rest of the market looks like, in an effort to remain competitive in perhaps the biggest trade sweepstakes in league history. 

Given some of the other trades that have come down this week, like the Hawks sending three first-rounders to the Spurs for Dejounte Murray, and the Jazz landing four first rounders and a slew of players for Rudy Gobert, the best offer the Nets receive may truly be astronomical.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

YOU MAY LIKE

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Fans celebrate as Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba leaves the field following the Buckeyes 48-45 victory against the Utah Utes in the 108th Rose Bowl Game. Rose Bowl Game Ohio State Buckeyes Against Utah Utes
Play
College Football

Big Ten Official Says Rose Bowl Was Diminished by Playoff

Although the USC-UCLA move to the Big Ten created speculation about the future of the coveted matchup, had it already lost its shine due to the CFP?

By Madeline Coleman
Michael Vick speaks into a microphone
Play
NFL

Report: Michael Vick Sued for $1.2 Million in Loans

Creditors have sued the former quarterback over alleged unpaid loans.

By Madeline Coleman
Jalen Brunson
Play
NBA

The Knicks Remain a Work in Progress

New York finally got its point guard in Jalen Brunson, but are other moves on the way?

By Chris Herring
Rudy Gobert during warmups ahead of a Jazz game.
Play
NBA

Report: Jazz Trading Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is on the move.

By Dan Lyons
Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES; Israel Adesanya (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Robert Whittaker (blue gloves) during UFC 271 at Toyota Center.
Play
Betting

UFC 276 Betting Preview: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Best bets and analysis for UFC 276, headlined by heavy favorite Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff
Malcolm Brogdon
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: Celtics Steal Malcolm Brogdon From Pacers

Boston added a much needed playmaker, while Indiana continues its rebuild.

By Michael Pina
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) drives to the basket against the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
NBA

Report: Kings Trading for Hawks Guard Kevin Huerter

The sharpshooting former first-round pick leaves Atlanta after four seasons.

By Jelani Scott
Jun 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at Wrigley Field.
MLB

MLB Trade Deadline Primer: What to Know With a Month to Go

By Matt Martell