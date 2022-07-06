Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, teams across the NBA have been on high alert looking to see if there’s a deal to be made. And ever since the news, Kyrie Irving’s status with the team has been in limbo.

On June 27, before he opted into his player option for next season, it was reported by the New York Daily News’s Kristian Winfield that the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, 76ers and Mavericks were potential landing spots for a sign-and-trade deal. Now that Brooklyn may be looking to do a complete re-build with Durant wanting out, a potential market for Irving is beginning to form.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, both the 76ers and the Mavericks are not interested in making a trade for the star guard at this time. The Lakers remain as a team with an obvious desire to land Irving but it’s unclear if they have the resources to make a deal happen.

On Sunday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski stated that Brooklyn has “no traction” on a deal for Irving or Durant and the Lakers “have yet to be aggressive.”

Despite the reported requests for wanting a trade and teams being interested in the All-Stars, there’s a scenario where both stay in Brooklyn if the team doesn’t like the return it could get.

