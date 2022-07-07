Aron Baynes is hoping to land his next basketball opportunity, and will work out for teams in Las Vegas during the NBA’s Summer League play, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

On July 28, Baynes suffered a spinal cord injury when he slipped in the bathroom during the fourth quarter of Australia’s game against Italy in the Tokyo Olympics. Before suffering the injury, the 35-year-old was a key contributor for the Aussies in their first two games. In his last game against Italy, before the injury, Baynes finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.

After spending a couple of months in hospitals in Tokyo and Brisbane last summer along with undergoing physical therapy to regain strength in his limbs, Baynes is back to playing basketball and plans to work out for NBA teams on Friday in Las Vegas, per Windhorst.

Baynes last played for the Raptors in the 2020–21 season. He previously played for the Spurs, winning an NBA championship in 2014, as well as the Pistons, Celtics and Suns through nine NBA seasons.

