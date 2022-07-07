Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Butler and Chris Sale on Today's SI Feed
Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Butler and Chris Sale on Today's SI Feed

Aron Baynes Working Out for NBA Teams After Spinal Cord Injury, per Report

Aron Baynes is hoping to land his next basketball opportunity, and will work out for teams in Las Vegas during the NBA’s Summer League play, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

On July 28, Baynes suffered a spinal cord injury when he slipped in the bathroom during the fourth quarter of Australia’s game against Italy in the Tokyo Olympics. Before suffering the injury, the 35-year-old was a key contributor for the Aussies in their first two games. In his last game against Italy, before the injury, Baynes finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

After spending a couple of months in hospitals in Tokyo and Brisbane last summer along with undergoing physical therapy to regain strength in his limbs, Baynes is back to playing basketball and plans to work out for NBA teams on Friday in Las Vegas, per Windhorst.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Baynes last played for the Raptors in the 2020–21 season. He previously played for the Spurs, winning an NBA championship in 2014, as well as the Pistons, Celtics and Suns through nine NBA seasons. 

More NBA Coverage:

Daily Cover: The Unbreakable Bond of Stefon and Trevon Diggs 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Charles Leclerc MCO, Scuderia Ferrari , F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 7, 2022
Formula1

F1’s Charles Leclerc Responds to Reports of Tension Within Ferrari

Ferrari opted to pit Carlos Sainz for soft tires during the safety car late in the British Grand Prix, leaving the Monegasque vulnerable on hard tires.

By Madeline Coleman
American actor James Caan arrives at the Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries Summer 2016 TCA Press Tour.
College Football

James Caan, Legendary Actor and Former CFB QB, Has Died

The actor starred in various sports movies, most known for portraying Bears halfback Brian Piccolo, who died of cancer at age 26, in the movie “Brian’s Song.”

By Madison Williams
Museums like the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton have rebounded with visitor numbers since the pandemic, while some other local attractions are still seeing lower attendance. Pro Football Hall Exterior
NFL

54 Semifinalists Named for Pro Football HOF’s 2023 Class

Ken Anderson, Mike Shanahan and Patriots owner Robert Kraft are among the names being considered for induction.

By Associated Press
Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder speaks during a press conference.
Play
NFL

Report: Snyder Offered to Testify for House Committee via Video

This comes after the Commanders owner was subpoenaed to speak to the committee after not appearing at the June 22 hearing.

By Madison Williams
New Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan with owner Mark Davis.
Play
NFL

Sandra Douglass Morgan Makes History as Raiders Team President

The Raiders announced the historic hire on Thursday.

By Jelani Scott
brittney griner
Play
WNBA

WNBPA Releases Statement on Brittney Griner’s Detainment in Russia

The statement comes on the same day that Griner pled guilty on drug charges in a Russian court.

By Nick Selbe
Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia Alpha Tauri at the Trackwalk, Grand Prix of Austria 2022
Formula1

Yuki Tsunoda Opens Up About Working With Psychologist

The AlphaTauri driver said, “I think definitely one of the limitations is that I start to get quite overheated… overheated, especially my brain, in the car.”

By Madeline Coleman
nhl puck
NHL

Los Angeles Kings Hire Former Goalie Manon Rheaume As Adviser

Rheaume was first woman to play in a major North American sports league when she appeared in NHL exhibitions in early 1990s.

By Associated Press