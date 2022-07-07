Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Former NBA Coach of the Year Mike Schuler Dies at 81

Former Trail Blazers and Clippers coach Mike Schuler has died, Portland confirmed on social media on Wednesday. He was 81 years old

Schuler got his start in coaching at the college level, first as an assistant for a few teams but ultimately taking over the Virginia Military Institute basketball team for three years. He was also the coach at Rice for four years before jumping to the NBA as an assistant.

Portland hired Schuler in 1986 and he took the team to the playoffs in his first two seasons, which also included winning the 1987–88 NBA Coach of the Year award in his rookie year. However, the Trail Blazers fired him the following season.

“Mike was a terrific coach and had a great intensity about his coaching style with a focus on bringing out the best in his players.,” former Blazers player and coach Terry Porter said in a statement. “From a colleague standpoint, I was extremely grateful to have him on my coaching staff to share his experience, knowledge and kindness with me.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Schuler got another head coaching job a year later, this time with the Clippers, which he held onto until he was fired midway through his second season. From there, Schuler bounced around as an assistant coach until he retired after the 2005 season. In total, Schuler was an assistant for six NBA teams between 1981 and ’05, not including his two head coaching opportunities.

Breaking
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) walks along the dugout in the middle of the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.
MLB

Shohei Ohtani Is the Only Thing Keeping the Angels Afloat

The reigning MVP is putting up historic two-way numbers, yet without him (and sometimes even with him), Los Angeles can’t put together a winning supporting cast.

By Nick Selbe
Trevon and Stefon Diggs leap for a football on the cover of the Sports Illustrated August 2022 issue
Play
NFL

The Unbreakable Bond of Stefon and Trevon Diggs

How did the Diggs brothers grow up to become the best of the NFL’s best? Just ask, they’ll tell you.

By Alex Prewitt
Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu celebrates in the middle of a game.
WNBA

Sabrina Ionescu Becomes First WNBA Player With 30-Point Triple Double

The point guard made history Wednesday night.

By Associated Press
Cameron Crazies during Coach K's final game at Cameron Indoor
Play
College Basketball

Why Dream Offers Don't Always End in Commitment for Elite Recruits

Top prospects won't let the emotional connection to a school they grew up watching outweigh finding the right fit for their future.

By Jason Jordan
colin kaepernick
NFL

Report: Colin Kaepernick Makes Key Investment in BIG3 League

The 3-on-3 league was reportedly on the verge of a potential shutdown before the former NFL star swooped in.

By Nick Selbe
arizona basketball logo
College Basketball

Report: Five-Star PG Boswell Reclassifies, Will Join Arizona in 2022

The blue chip recruit gives the Wildcats some added firepower after last year’s 33-win campaign.

By Nick Selbe
Nickerson's Ava Jones (35) drives to the basket.
College Basketball

Report: Iowa Recruit Ava Jones Injured After Being Struck by Car

The high school senior remains in serious condition following the Tuesday night car accident.

By Madison Williams
Heat forward Jimmy Butler calls out a play on defense vs. Philadelphia 76ers
NBA

Butler Calls Out Tucker, Embiid in Explicit Instagram Jab

The Heat forward is not happy with Tucker's decision to sign in Philadelphia.

By Daniel Chavkin