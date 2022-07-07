Jimmy Butler Calls Out P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid in Explicit Instagram Jab

When P.J. Tucker signs a three-year, $33 million contract with the Sixers, it will mean he only played in Miami for one year. That didn’t stop him from posting a thank you post on Instagram for the Heat fans and organization.

“What a year,” Tucker wrote. “True underdogs that really got it out the mud and went against all odds. Miami you will forever be my home and heat nation I can’t thank you guys enough for the love you’ve shown all year. Though our journey together has come to an end the love will forever remain the same.”

However, that love wasn’t a two way street. Heat forward Jimmy Butler expressed his disappointment with Tucker in the comment section.

“F--K you and Joel Embiid,” Butler said. “Yeah I brought him into this.”

Butler has a history with the Sixers, the team that chose not to re-sign him during the 2019 offseason. When Miami eliminated Philadelphia in the playoffs last year, Butler wasn’t shy about his joy in being the one to send them home.

So, with Tucker jumping to the heated rival, the always focused Butler will have even more reason to bring his best vs. Philadelphia next year.

