Report: Nets Requested Massive Return From Timberwolves for Kevin Durant

The Nets seem to have set a sky-high price in Kevin Durant trade talks, reportedly looking to get back multiple first-round picks and All-Star talents.

There are very few teams that could even begin negotiating with Brooklyn given these circumstances, but one team that could have was the Timberwolves. And when Minnesota called the Nets about Durant, Brooklyn asked for a whole lot.

On the Posted Up podcast with Chris Haynes, Vince Goodwill said he heard rumors that Brooklyn’s wanted all of Minnesota’s valuable pieces in a Durant trade.

“I’d heard that Brooklyn came to Minnesota and said we want Karl-Anthony Towns, we want [Anthony Edwards] and we want four draft picks,” Goodwill said.

Earlier this week, The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski reported Minnesota didn’t want to trade away either Edwards or Towns, so they definitely weren’t going to trade them both.

This offer probably came in before Minnesota traded for center Rudy Gobert, sending five players and four draft picks to Utah. Since an NBA team can’t trade first-round picks in back-to-back years, Minnesota seemed to choose the Gobert package over trying to trade for Durant.

Goodwill and Haynes continued to discuss whether any team can put together a reasonable package that works for both sides.

“Who has that type of capital?” Goodwill asked. “What teams have two all-star level players plus draft picks, in a destination that would be palatable to Kevin Durant and still have enough to win a championship?”

On the other side, Haynes wondered whether a package of this side is worth it for Durant.

“That’s an awful lot,” Haynes said. “KD, he’s a guy, he’s a baller. Right now we don’t see him slowing down, but all we can go off is history and time. How many years does KD have at this level? And you’re going to give up a guy in Ant, who I think is going to be an All-Star for many years, [and] Towns [who] is going to make All-Star games as well.”

