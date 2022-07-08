NBA Free Agency: Grading Under-the-Radar Signings

Even as the league is seemingly held hostage by the Kevin Durant trade request, NBA free agency is off to its typical chaotic start, as contenders around the league wheel and deal to bolster their rosters. Let’s take a look at and grade some of the under-the-radar signings from the early rush of the offseason.

Danilo Gallinari, Celtics: B+

A pretty smart move for the Celtics, who’ve arguably had the best offseason of any team in the league. Simply put, Gallinari is an absolute sniper from long distance. He shot nearly 42% on catch-and-shoot threes last season and should have plenty of those looks playing off Boston’s dynamic wings. Gallo should be versatile enough to play alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown while also spelling them in certain lineups. And he’s a nice offensive option to have when one of Grant Williams, Rob Williams or Al Horford doesn’t have it going. The only thing stopping this from being an absolute home run is Gallinari could present some challenges in the playoffs. The beauty of the Celtics is their lack of targets for opposing offenses. Gallo will probably be the weak link in most postseason lineups, but the defense at every other position should be able to cover up for any possible issues.

Gary Payton II, Blazers: A-

A very solid signing for the Blazers, who picked up GPII on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Less than $10 million a year for a defender of Payton’s caliber feels like a steal. GPII should bring some much-needed defensive tenacity to Portland, and despite his relatively small size, Payton showed in Golden State he can still defend bigger players and find ways to fit in offensively. He can pick up perimeter scorers while setting screens, cutting and running the floor for Damian Lillard on offense. This is exactly the kind of complementary piece the Blazers have often lacked during the Lillard era, and it also serves the purpose of taking away a key contributor from the Warriors. The only downside could be finding Payton, 29, the proper minutes with Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart and possibly rookie Shaedon Sharpe all in the rotation as well. His flexibility on defense should help with that mild conundrum.

Lonnie Walker IV, Lakers: C-

Not so sure about this one. On one hand, good for the Lakers for adding a younger, up-and-coming player after their fascination with over-the-hill vets last summer. On the other hand, handing the full taxpayer midlevel to Walker, a subpar defender, doesn’t seem prudent. The Lakers desperately need two-way wings to complement their stars. While finding those types of players is easier said than done, players like Bruce Brown or Otto Porter Jr. would be more impactful in this situation than Walker. He is a capable scorer, but defensive metrics paint a very poor picture of someone who struggles both in space and fighting over screens. Walker will be a downgrade from Malik Monk, to whom the Lakers were limited in what they could offer. Los Angeles may have been bargain hunting, but it feels like they could’ve found a player who was more likely not to be a liability in a playoff series.

Otto Porter Jr., Raptors: B+

Porter Jr. fits in really nicely with what the Raptors want to do, which is basically swarm the league with length, athleticism and shooting. A career 39.8% three-point shooter, Porter Jr. is cast perfectly as a 3-and-D player. Along with Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, Nick Nurse will have a bevy of defenders to throw at opponents who all have to be respected to an extent on the other end of the floor. And for a team that was severely lacking depth for much of last season, Porter should be a seamless plug-and-play part of Toronto’s rotation. If there‘s a nitpick to this deal, it’s that Porter isn’t necessarily a floor raiser or a missing piece type signing here. I’m also curious to see how many minutes he actually plays with the crowd on the wing for the Raptors (don’t forget Scottie Barnes!) There’s nothing wrong with a smart, sensible signing, though.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets: A

This could be one of the better under-the-radar signings of the summer. The Nuggets have done a nice job of retooling their rotation this offseason, particularly in anticipation of the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Brown will be a welcome defensive presence on a team whose stars all lean mostly offense. Brown is small but still adept at guarding bigger wings. Put him on the court with Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Denver actually has some grit on the perimeter.

Offensively, it’s hard to imagine a better team for Brown to play for. He shot 40.4% on (mostly wide-open) threes last year, and he should receive similar looks playing off Murray, MPJ and Nikola Jokić. Even when teams don’t respect Brown’s outside shot, the Nuggets will be well-equipped to overcome it because of the shooting they have at every other position. In some ways, Jokić will make Brown’s life even easier than KD and Kyrie because he’ll no longer have to play with a non-spacer at center. (Brown screening for Jokić is going to be fun to watch.) This is a great fit for both sides. Expect Brown to be a major part of Denver’s playoff rotation.

