James Wiseman will make his long-awaited return to the court in the Warriors’ summer league game against the Spurs on Sunday.

Wiseman has not played in a NBA game in over a year since tearing his right meniscus in April 2021. After undergoing surgery a few days after the injury, the Warriors ruled him out for the entire ’21–22 season.

The Warriors big man shared his excitement about returning to action for Sunday’s game.

“I cannot wait to go out there and just play the game of basketball again,” Wiseman said. “I’ve been through a lot of tough times.”

In March, the 21-year-old returned to the Golden State’s G-League team in Santa Cruz. In two games, Wiseman averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in more than 20 minutes of action. However, Wiseman’s knee began to swell and the Warriors decided to shut him down for the remainder of the season on March 25, putting his long-term health as the priority.

Golden State drafted Wiseman out of Memphis with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. In 39 games through his rookie season, he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 51.9% from the floor.

