Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA

Warriors Rule James Wiseman Out for the Rest of the Season

James Wiseman’s season is officially over.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wiseman will not play this year as he continues to recover from a torn meniscus suffered in April of last year. Golden State is making this decision with Wiseman’s long term health in mind.

Wojnarowski added Wiseman is not expected to have any more surgeries on his knee, and he’s just going to focus on strength and conditioning.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Before being shut down, Wiseman returned briefly for the Warriors G-League team in Santa Cruz. In two games, Wiseman totaled 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while playing over 20 minutes per game. However, his knee swelled up and the organization decided to shut him down.

The Warriors drafted Wiseman out of Memphis with pick No. 2 overall in the 2020 NBA draft. In his rookie season, Wiseman only played in 39 games, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Despite not having Wiseman all year, Golden State has had a strong season, sitting at No. 3 in the Western Conference standings. However, they are currently dealing with significant injury issues, as guard Stephen Curry is out with a sprained ligament in his foot and Draymond Green having been in-and-out of the lineup, playing in just 38 games so far.

More NBA Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

The Utah Jazz stadium before the start of a game.
NBA

Jazz Release Statement After Utah Bans Trans Athletes in Girls Sports

Utah came out against the legislation that would ban transgender participation in girls youth sports.

By Daniel Chavkin
Florida guard Keyontae Johnson
College Basketball

Florida’s Keyontae Johnson Formally Accused of Sexual Battery

The former Gators star, who collapsed during a game in 2020, is being investigated for a first-degree felony by Gainesville Police.

By Mike McDaniel
Davante Adams with the Packers.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
E.J. Liddell celebrates a basket for Ohio State.
College Basketball

Ohio State Star E.J. Liddell Announces Decision to Enter NBA Draft

The forward played three seasons in Columbus and averaged over 19 points this year.

By Daniel Chavkin
Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with the media during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
NFL

Watch: Watson’s Entire Introductory Press Conference With Browns

The quarterback still faces 22 active civil lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and harassment.

By Jelani Scott
Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Malik Chavis (4) gestures after a defensive stop during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
College Football

Outback Bowl to Change Name to ‘Tampa Bay Bowl’

Outback had been the presenting sponsor of the event since 1996.

By Mike McDaniel
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54)
NFL

Ravens Reportedly Interested in All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner

The eight-time Pro Bowler was recently released by Seattle after 10 seasons.

By Wilton Jackson
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia attack
Racing

Saudi Arabian GP Will Go on Despite Nearby Missile Attack

A spokesperson for the Houthis rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attack with missiles.

By Madeline Coleman