Warriors Rule James Wiseman Out for the Rest of the Season

James Wiseman’s season is officially over.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wiseman will not play this year as he continues to recover from a torn meniscus suffered in April of last year. Golden State is making this decision with Wiseman’s long term health in mind.

Wojnarowski added Wiseman is not expected to have any more surgeries on his knee, and he’s just going to focus on strength and conditioning.

Before being shut down, Wiseman returned briefly for the Warriors G-League team in Santa Cruz. In two games, Wiseman totaled 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while playing over 20 minutes per game. However, his knee swelled up and the organization decided to shut him down.

The Warriors drafted Wiseman out of Memphis with pick No. 2 overall in the 2020 NBA draft. In his rookie season, Wiseman only played in 39 games, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Despite not having Wiseman all year, Golden State has had a strong season, sitting at No. 3 in the Western Conference standings. However, they are currently dealing with significant injury issues, as guard Stephen Curry is out with a sprained ligament in his foot and Draymond Green having been in-and-out of the lineup, playing in just 38 games so far.

