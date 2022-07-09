Mark Cuban on Losing Jalen Brunson to Knicks: ’He Deserves It’

It has been speculated even before free agency began that Jalen Brunson will sign a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks. And there have also been rumors that the Mavericks were unhappy that they didn’t believe they had a chance to retain Brunson once free agency started.

However, those rumors do not seem to be true. Dallas owner Mark Cuban said he isn’t too upset with how it all played out and he understands why Brunson made his decision.

“It really wasn’t about the amount of money,” Cuban said, via Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. “We really didn’t get a chance to make an offer. It was Jalen’s choice. And I understand it. He knew those guys his entire life. He grew up there. It makes perfect sense.”

Brunson has many connections with the Knicks, from growing up a fan of the team to the fact that his father is currently on the coaching staff. Combine all that with how much money he got from the team, and it certainly seems like New York was Brunson’s first choice.

While Dallas could have offered Brunson more money, Cuban doesn’t believe this was a money-based decision. He also still respects Brunson, even if him leaving puts the Mavericks in a tougher spot going forward.

“No hard feelings,” Cuban said. “I wish him nothing but the best. You bust your ass and you have that choice. He deserves it.”

