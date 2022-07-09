Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Scotty Pippen Jr. Impressed for Lakers in Front of LeBron James

The Lakers 2022 Summer League roster is laden with talent and full of notable names, but on Friday night it was Scotty Pippen Jr. who stole the show in front of LeBron James.

In the team’s first game of the Las Vegas Summer League, the son of the former Bulls great put on a show, scoring a team-high 19 points in the Lakers 104–84 loss to the Suns. He also racked up four rebounds, three assists and three steals in the game.

The timing of Pippen’s strong performance couldn’t have been better, considering LeBron and a host of other current Lakers were in the building to support the young NBA hopefuls. At one point, after the former Vanderbilt star stumbled to the ground following an acrobatic finish through contact, James rushed over to help the 21-year-old to his feet. 

Although Friday’s showing was enough to get recognition from The King, Pippen Jr. will need to turn in a number of impressive games if he hopes to eventually earn a spot on the Lakers regular season roster. The 6-foot-3 point guard went undrafted in this summer’s NBA draft and will have to leap frog a handful of other young players hoping to don the purple and gold this upcoming year. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Pippen Jr., the son of six-time NBA champion and seven-time All-Star Scottie Pippen, played for three years at Vanderbilt before opting to turn pro. He was named first-team All-SEC in his sophomore and junior seasons after averaging over 20 points per game in both campaigns. As a junior, he also tallied 4.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per contest.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers. 

FuboTV
Breaking
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

YOU MAY LIKE

Aaron Rodgers watches his shot at “The Match VI.”
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers, Charles Barkley Make Golf Bet on QB’s Man Bun

The NBA legend has been outspoken about his dislike for the Packers quarterback’s hairstyle.

By Madison Williams
Jim Mora Jr. with a microphone on while participating in an ESPN broadcast.
College Football

UConn Commit: Mora Says ‘Goal’ Is for Program to Join ACC

The Huskies are currently an independent team in college football.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jalen Hurts screams in celebration for the Eagles.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football PPR Rankings, Auction Values

There is no offseason! Get the updated fantasy football rankings and auction values for the 2022 NFL season.

By Michael Fabiano
Nneka Ogwumike speaks at a news conference in Chicago alongside Cherelle Griner, the Rev. Al Sharpton and WNBA players and union leadership on behalf of Brittney Griner.
Play
WNBA

Ogwumike, WNBA Continue to Push for Brittney Griner’s Release

The president of the players’ association held a press conference Friday alongside Griner’s wife, the Rev. Al Sharpton, union executive director Terri Jackson and Storm star Sue Bird.

By Associated Press
Giancarlo Stanton rounds the bases after hitting a home run for the Yankees.
MLB

Giancarlo Stanton Says He ‘Definitely Could Be’ in Home Run Derby

The 2016 derby winner is considering a return to the event this year.

By Daniel Chavkin
The Cincinnati Reds celebrate a victory after scoring the winning run on a walk-off balk.
Extra Mustard

Walk-Off Balk in 10th Inning Gives Reds Victory Over Rays

Cincinnati pulled out the win in rather unique fashion.

By Daniel Chavkin
Bradley Beal looks to the stands in a Wizards game.
Extra Mustard

Beal’s Kids Allowed to Ask Him a Question During Press Conference

Two new media members had a question for the Wizards guard.

By Daniel Chavkin
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey signals to the crowd during a game.
NFL

Jalen Ramsey Claps Back at Those Doubting Him in CB Debate

The Rams corner took to twitter to defend himself.

By Daniel Chavkin