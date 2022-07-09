Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Kevin Durant, Lamar Jackson and Zion Williamson on Today's SI Feed
Kevin Durant, Lamar Jackson and Zion Williamson on Today's SI Feed

Steph Curry Addresses NBA ‘Rumor Mill’ Amid Kevin Durant Speculation

The Kevin Durant sweepstakes are heating up after the Nets star reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn last week. Interestingly enough, one of the franchises that is uniquely positioned to strike a deal for the superstar forward is one of his former teams: the Warriors.

Given the way Durant’s first tenure with Golden State ended, a reunion seemed highly unlikely, but all bets are off after last week’s trade request. Of course, if any deal were to get done, Warriors star and leader Stephen Curry would have to be on board.

This week at the American Century Championship golf tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Curry was asked about the growing speculation regarding Durant. He shrugged off what he called the league’s “rumor mill,” saying that he was comfortable with where the Warriors were at after winning his fourth title last month.

However, Curry didn’t exactly shut down the possibility of Durant returning to the Bay Area either.

“The rumor mill and all that stuff is part of the nature of the NBA and league,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area this week. “You take it for what it is.

“You know how quickly things can change, but I like where we’re at.”

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Warriors have experienced somewhat of an exodus from their championship roster this offseason in free agency thus far. Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson all reportedly signed deals elsewhere after providing various contributions to Golden State during the 2021–22 season. 

Despite the roster turnover, the Warriors were able to retain starting center Kevon Looney and agree to terms with free agent shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo. Golden State still has a number of open spots on the roster, which could be used to bring in veterans or clear the way for younger, developing players next year.

“There’s a lot of optimism, a lot of energy, about where we’re going,” Curry said. 

Although the Warriors may be feeling confident after their fourth title in eight years, there’s no denying that Durant is an appealing trade target. The 33-year-old already won two championships and two NBA Finals MVPs in the Bay Area, so bringing him back into the fold would surely return Golden State to the top of the mountain next season. 

For now though, Curry and the Warriors seem content to stand pat and see how the situation in Brooklyn plays out. 

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors. 

Breaking
FuboTV
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

YOU MAY LIKE

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen leads the two Ferrari drivers around a turn during the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race.
Formula1

Verstappen Wins Austrian GP Sprint, Will Start on Pole Sunday

The Red Bull driver led from wire-to-wire and extended his lead in the drivers’ championship with a win in the 23-lap race Saturday.

By Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) in action.
NFL

Report: Cowboys, Dalton Schultz Discussing New Contract

The tight end is set to earn $10.9 million with his 2022 franchise tag.

By Madison Williams
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham speaks with media at his introductory press conference.
NBA

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Addresses Roster Amid Trade Rumors

Los Angeles has been at the center of multiple trade rumors recently.

By Daniel Chavkin
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win the final of the women's singles Wimbledon championships.
Tennis

Rybakina Wins Wimbledon, Captures First Grand Slam Title

The Kazakhstani beat No. 2 Ons Jabeur in three sets on Saturday to win the major title.

By Madison Williams
Mark Cuban on the sidelines of a Dallas Mavericks game.
NBA

Cuban on Losing Jalen Brunson to Knicks: ’He Deserves It’

The point guard spent the past four seasons in Dallas.

By Daniel Chavkin
Lakers guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) dribbles to the basket during an NBA Summer League game against the Suns.
NBA

Watch: Pippen Jr. Impressed for Lakers in Front of LeBron

The former Vanderbilt star chose the right time to turn in a strong performance.

By Zach Koons
Aaron Rodgers watches his shot at “The Match VI.”
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers, Charles Barkley Make Golf Bet on QB’s Man Bun

The NBA legend has been outspoken about his dislike for the Packers quarterback’s hairstyle.

By Madison Williams
Jim Mora Jr. with a microphone on while participating in an ESPN broadcast.
College Football

UConn Commit: Mora Says ‘Goal’ Is for Program to Join ACC

The Huskies are currently an independent team in college football.

By Daniel Chavkin