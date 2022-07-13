Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Kyrie Irving Has Not Requested Trade From Nets, per Report

Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his 2022–23 contract with the Nets on June 27, the guard has reportedly not requested a trade from the team, per the New York Post.

A source close to the team told the Post that just because Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets a few days after he opted into his contract, this speculation about Irving leaving the team has come out of nowhere, as the guard signed his player option instead of becoming a free agent. The source said Irving intends to play for the team, even without Durant. 

“Kyrie has not asked for a trade,” the source said. “Now, if the Nets don’t want him, that’s something totally different. Kyrie has not said he wants a trade. He opted in. [So where did] the trade conversations come from? Is it because, KD requested a trade and now everybody’s like let’s trade Ky? Kyrie opted in.”

The seven-time All-Star could have opted out of his contract to become a free agent and explored sign-and-trade packages, but he decided to opt into the $36.9 million player option.

The speculation about Irving potentially leaving Brooklyn stems from the rumor that the he and Durant will both leave Brooklyn to play for a new team together. The duo has played together for the last two seasons, making the playoffs in both years. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

However, the teammates didn’t get to play together much. Durant joined the team in the 2019–20 season, but didn’t play for the entire season due to an Achilles tear. Then, Irving missed the majority of the 2021–22 season since he is not vaccinated for COVID-19, and it was a requirement in New York until March

Now that it’s likely Durant will be leaving Brooklyn, the Nets were reportedly prepared to lose Irving, too, per ESPN. However, Irving has not requested a trade, per the report, meaning the team is still waiting to hear about their starting guard’s future.

Irving himself has yet to make any official statements regarding his 2022–23 season. There have been rumors he’s looking to join the Lakers, especially after Los Angeles was reportedly his preferred destination. Only time will tell where the 30-year-old will end up.

More NBA Coverage:

Daily Cover: Seri Pak’s South Korean Surrogate Children Own the LPGA 

Breaking
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

YOU MAY LIKE

Jaromir Jagr during warmups as a member of the Calgary Flames.
Extra Mustard

Jaromír Jágr Jokes About Return to NHL During Free Agency Frenzy

The 50-year-old still claims to have something left in the tank.

By Daniel Chavkin5 minutes ago
Raheem Sterling leaves Man City for Chelsea
Soccer

Sterling Joins Chelsea in L.A. After Transfer From Man City

Raheem Sterling is officially a Chelsea player after completing his move worth a reported $56.5 million.

By Associated Press28 minutes ago
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) addresses the media at a press conference for Super Bowl LIII at Hyatt Regency Atlanta in 2019.
NFL

Gronk Explains Why He Didn’t Mention Pats in Retirement Post

The NFL world took note when the four-time Super Bowl champion didn’t mention his former team in his retirement announcement.

By Joseph Salvador40 minutes ago
Giants running back Saquon Barkley on the sidelines without a helmet during a game.
NFL

Anonymous NFL Coach: Barkley ‘Doesn't Know How to Play’ Running Back

The Giants running back received some harsh criticism from an offensive coach.

By Daniel Chavkin45 minutes ago
June 22, 2022, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: Washington Commanders Co-Owner and Co-Chief Executive Officer Dan Snyder fails to appear either in person or virtual for a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing
NFL

Snyder’s Legal Team Responds to Congress Proceeding With Subpoena

The Commanders owner’s attorney wrote, “Mr. Snyder is not subject to any NDA that conditions his ability to share information solely on receipt of a subpoena.”

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago
Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket during the second quarter of a game against the Magic.
Play
NBA

Report: Knicks Have ’No Interest’ in Trading RJ Barrett

New York doesn’t want to give up its own budding star in its pursuit of Donovan Mitchell.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
November 10, 2011; San Diego, CA, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Brandon Wood (30) has his shot blocked by forward John Henson (31) during the first half at the Carrier Classic on board USS Carl Vinson.
College Basketball

Gonzaga, Michigan State to Play on Aircraft Carrier for Veterans Day Game

The contest marks the first time in a decade that a college basketball game has been played on the water.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
Big E delivers a punch to Roman Reigns
Play
Wrestling

Big E Expected to Make Full Recovery From Broken Neck

The former WWE champion is still a long way from a return but the latest update is a promising one.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer1 hour ago