Kyrie Irving Opting Into Player Option, Will Stay With Nets, per Report

Kyrie Irving is opting into his nearly $37 million player option and intends to stay with the Nets instead of facilitating a sign-and-trade, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow,” Irving said, per Charania. “I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.