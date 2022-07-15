Skip to main content
Austin Rivers Signs One-Year Deal With Timberwolves, per Report

The Timberwolves have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with veteran guard Austin Rivers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rivers comes to Minnesota after playing in 67 games with the Nuggets in the 2021–22 season. Last year in Denver, the 29-year-old averaged six points per game while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc.

The veteran guard also joins the Timberwolves under the leadership of new team president Tim Connelly, who came from the Nuggets. 

The 2021–22 campaign was Rivers’s first full season in Denver after the Knicks traded him to the Thunder in a three-team trade on March 25, 2021. Oklahoma City released him three days after the trade, and Rivers signed with the Nuggets.

The former No. 10 pick in the 2012 NBA draft has also played for the Pelicans, Clippers, Wizards and Rockets. He has averaged 8.8 points in 24.2 minutes per game across his 10-year career.

Rivers joins a Timberwolves squad that recently acquired Rudy Gobert to pair with a talented core of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell.

Minnesota reached the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference with a 46–36 record last season under first-year coach Chris Finch.

