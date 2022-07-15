Last month, the Warriors won their fourth title in the last eight years. The team’s majority owner Joe Lacob is proud of the team for this accomplishment, but he recently said that he wants to continue competing for titles at a historic rate.

On Warriors forward Andre Iguodala’s podcast Point Forward, co-hosted by Evan Turner, Lacob, who became majority owner of the team in 2010, discussed his ultimate franchise goal.

“The truth of the matter is, I’m about only one thing the rest of my life, and that’s winning and winning championships,” Lacob said. “I’m maniacal. It’s all I care about. That’s it.”

On top of the championship wins, Lacob noted that the Warriors have made six of the last 12 NBA Finals. He compared this run to Jerry Buss’s Lakers ownership tenure. Los Angeles reached 16 NBA Finals in Buss’s 33 years of ownership, which equates to nearly 50% of his ownership career. Lacob admitted that he looks up to Buss because of this run.

“So, that 50% rate, I don’t know if we can continue that but I’m sure as hell going to try,” Lacob said. “That’s my goal, is to have this team be great.”

SI Sportsbook has the Warriors with the second best odds (+600) to win another championship in 2023. Lacob’s goal could come true if the team continues to make regular finals runs.

