Russell Westbrook Hasn’t Requested Trade Despite Agent Statement, per Report

Russell Westbrook is getting a new agent, but that doesn’t seem to have anything to do with the Lakers. According to Dan Woike and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Westbrook hasn’t requested a trade from the Lakers.

Late Friday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Westbrook and his agent, Thad Foucher, were parting ways over “irreconcilable differences.”

In a statement to ESPN, Foucher said he thinks Westbrook’s “best option is to stay with the Lakers” and “embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered.”

However, it doesn’t seem like this decision is because Westbrook disagrees with Foucher’s opinion of his future. A source told the Los Angeles Times that this decision “has nothing to do with the Lakers.”

SI Recommends

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has publicly supported Westbrook, despite rumors that the team wanted to move on from the point guard. Westbrook opted into his contract next year, when he will make $47 million before hitting free agency next offseason.

That all occurred despite the Lakers continued interest in Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, as Los Angeles would need to shed Westbrook’s salary in order to acquire Irving in any manner. If the Lakers can eventually pull off an Irving trade, Westbrook would likely be sent elsewhere as part of the deal.

Westbrook’s first season with Los Angeles was a tumultuous one, as he averaged below 20 points per game for the first time since 2010 and the team missed the playoffs.

