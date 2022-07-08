From the moment Darvin Ham became the Lakers head coach, he did not let the voices outside the franchise taint his view on Russell Westbrook. Instead, the first-year head coach embraced him and quickly stated that he had a plan for the nine-time All-Star.

Last season, Westbrook’s production and efficiency dropped significantly in his first season in Los Angeles. In 78 games, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points per game while posting his career-worst 15.0 PER. As the Lakers missed the playoffs last season with many targeting Westbrook as the reason, Ham believes things will be different with the talented guard and that he was “counted out prematurely.”

“I love Russell Westbrook,” Ham told Andscape’s Marc Spears. “I got a wholehearted plan. ... I think he’s going to flourish. We ain’t going to try to curtail his energy. We’re just going to diversify it, redirect it.”

Ham also told Spears that he plans to start Westbrook next season based on the way the team plans to play and the “type of people” who will be on the floor at the same time as the guard.

Westbrook recently opted into his $47.1 million player option for the 2022-23 season. However Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers and the Nets had begun trade discussions surrounding Westbrook and Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

No movement has reportedly been made from those initial discussions. Los Angeles is seeking to return to its place among the elite teams in the Western Conference this season after finishing 33–49 in the 2021–22 campaign.

