During the first weekend of the NBA’s Summer League, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis all spoke on the phone and expressed commitment to one another to make it work with the Lakers, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The Los Angeles trio was considered to be a force in the NBA after the addition of Westbrook last summer, but the Lakers struggled mightily largely due to health issues, lack of production and defense from their supporting cast. Westbrook bore the brunt of the blame due to his shooting struggles and high turnover rate despite averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 appearances.

Westbrook has been rumored to be included in several trade scenarios, most notably a package for Nets point guard Kyrie Irving—James’s former teammate who helped him win an NBA title with the Cavaliers back in 2016. Westbrook, however, has not requested a trade, per Haynes.

This could be seen as an act of solidarity between the Lakers’ star players, and perhaps a message to the team’s front office that they want to run it back together.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers