Hornets’ Miles Bridges Pleads Not Guilty to Domestic Violence Charges, per Report

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/.

NBA forward Miles Bridges pleaded not guilty to three felony domestic violence charges during his arraignment Wednesday morning in Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to ESPN

Bridges’s case was continued to Aug. 19, when a date for a preliminary hearing is set to be scheduled. Los Angeles County district attorney George Gascón announced on Tuesday that charges were filed against Bridges

Per the criminal complaint, the three charges against him are “two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death” and one felony count of injuring a child’s parent. The charges stem from an incident where Bridges allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in front of their two children in June. 

Bridges was initially arrested on June 29 for intimate partner violence with injury, which The Charlotte Observer confirmed per a Los Angeles Police department spokesperson. According to the Associated Press, the forward was released on $130,000 bond.

On July 1 in a since-deleted post, Mychelle Johnson, Bridges’s girlfriend, shared a statement and a series of photos on Instagram following Bridges’s arrest, showing proof of her injuries that she endured during the alleged altercation with Bridges. Johnson’s post also included an image of a hospital discharge form detailing the following diagnosis: “Adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; assault by strangulation, brain concussion, closed fracture of nasal bone, contusion of rib, multiple bruises, strain of neck muscle.” 

