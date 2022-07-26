The iconic Pistons teal jersey is back.

During a launch party on Monday night, Detroit revealed its Classic Edition uniforms for the 2022–23 season, showing off an exact replica of the teal uniforms that the team wore on the road from 1996 to 2001.

Largely considered a fan favorite, the uniforms are identical to the original, featuring a teal base with black, yellow and red trim with a flaming horse-head on the chest.

“To Pistons fans everywhere – we heard you, and this is for you,” Mike Zavodsky, Chief Business Officer for the Detroit Pistons, said in a statement. “The teal jerseys represent a ‘colorful’ time in Pistons basketball and NBA history. We are thrilled to re-introduce the teal to a new generation of basketball fans, and can’t wait to see this version of Detroit Basketball suit up in them.”

The teal jersey represents a unique era of basketball in Detroit, headlined by Hall of Famer Grant Hill. Alongside players like Jerry Stackhouse, Joe Dumars and Lindsey Hunter, Hill led the Pistons to three postseason appearances in the horsehead uniforms before he left for the Magic in 2000.

Detroit is expected to wear the teal jerseys in approximately 10 games during the upcoming 2022–23 season.

