Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Draymond Green Wants a Max Contract Extension, per Report

Warriors forward Draymond Green is looking for a max contract extension, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II. He’s eligible to sign an extension Aug. 3, and he is looking for a four-year deal. 

As it stands now, Green is set to make $25.8 million this upcoming season and is due $27.5 million for 2023-24 if he opts into his player option. Green can decline the option and become a free agent next summer, though. 

So if he were to opt out of the final year of his current deal and sign an extension next week, the max deal would be for four years worth $138.4 million. That deal would lock Green in for $164.2 million over the next five seasons. He’d turn 37 years old in the final season of that deal. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year wants to stay with the Warriors, but he would be open to exploring other destinations in the pursuit of the contract he wants, per The Athletic. Golden State is coming off its fourth NBA championship in seven years and has to make some tough decisions. Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Green are all looking for new extensions. 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 27, 2022; Spartanburg, SC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and quarterback Sam Darnold (14) walk to the next drill during training camp at Wofford College.
Play
NFL

Rhule Gives Update on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold QB Battle

Darnold took first-team reps in the first day of Panthers training camp while Mayfield is expected to do so on Thursday.

By Wilton Jackson2 minutes ago
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams speak during a game.
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers Pokes Fun at Davante Adams ‘Hall of Famer’ Quote

The Packers quarterback had some jokes for his former wide receiver.

By Daniel Chavkin29 minutes ago
Chris Richards leaves Bayern Munich for Crystal Palace
Soccer

USMNT’s Richards Leaves Bayern for Crystal Palace

The young center back is on the move, seeking playing time in the Premier League that could pave his way to the World Cup.

By Avi Creditor33 minutes ago
Atlético fans protesting rumors linking the club to Cristiano Ronaldo
Play
Soccer

Atletico Fans Really Don’t Want Their Club to Sign Ronaldo

One fan group called the Manchester United star “a player in steep decline” amid rumors linking Atlético with a move for the forward.

By Andrew Gastelum35 minutes ago
Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
College Football

Kevin Warren Asked If Big Ten Is Considering Adding Four More Schools

The Big Ten seems set for the moment after the additions of USC and UCLA.

By Madeline Coleman47 minutes ago
Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar lifts his arms up in celebration as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Yankees.
Extra Mustard

Mets’ Escobar Hits First Inning HR After Promising Young Fan Bat (Video)

Perfect timing.

By Zach Koons55 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings right wing Bobby Ryan (54) during the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL

Ryan Shares Message for Fans After Public Intoxication Charge

The former Red Wings forward said he was choosing to do better going forward.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
A detail of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet during warmups of the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Notre Dame Unveils Jerseys for Las Vegas Game Against BYU

The reveal was made during a four-minute sketch that paid tribute to “The Hangover.”

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago