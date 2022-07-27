Warriors forward Draymond Green is looking for a max contract extension, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II. He’s eligible to sign an extension Aug. 3, and he is looking for a four-year deal.

As it stands now, Green is set to make $25.8 million this upcoming season and is due $27.5 million for 2023-24 if he opts into his player option. Green can decline the option and become a free agent next summer, though.

So if he were to opt out of the final year of his current deal and sign an extension next week, the max deal would be for four years worth $138.4 million. That deal would lock Green in for $164.2 million over the next five seasons. He’d turn 37 years old in the final season of that deal.

The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year wants to stay with the Warriors, but he would be open to exploring other destinations in the pursuit of the contract he wants, per The Athletic. Golden State is coming off its fourth NBA championship in seven years and has to make some tough decisions. Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Green are all looking for new extensions.

More NBA Coverage: