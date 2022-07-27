Thunder Hire Shooting Guru Chip Engelland as Assistant Coach

The Thunder are hiring renowned shooting guru Chip Engelland as an assistant coach ahead of the 2022–23 season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Engelland will arrive in Oklahoma City after 17 years with the Spurs. During his time in San Antonio, he was credited with the notable shooting development of franchise centerpieces like Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard and Dejounte Murray.

Despite his lengthy tenure with the Spurs, Engelland and the franchise were unable to agree on a new contract this offseason, according to Wojnarowski. The impasse prompted the 61-year-old to explore other opportunities.

In Oklahoma City, Engelland will have the potential to work with a number of talented young players, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren. He also has a previous relationship with Thunder general manager Sam Presti as the pair worked together in San Antonio in the early 2000s.

The Thunder finished 24–58 last season in head coach Mark Daigneault’s second year with the team. Oklahoma City last made the playoffs during the 2019–20 campaign.

