Zion Williamson has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, but because of his dominance on the court in his limited appearances, the Pelicans gave him a max extension. The deal is worth $193 million over five years and with contract escalators it can be worth up to $231 million.

However, there is reportedly an unorthodox de-escalator in the contract related to the star forward’s weight. According to Christian Clark of Nola.com, the contract stipulates Williamson will have periodic weigh-ins where throughout the entirety of his new deal his weight and body fat percentage must be below a combined 295. If it is not, the amount of guaranteed money in Williamson’s contract can be reduced.

Additionally, his escalators kick in if he is named All-NBA, MVP or Defensive Player of the Year next season.

New Orleans currently has Williamson listed 6'6" and 284 pounds. Williamson’s weight has been a longstanding concern for the team, especially considering the several lower-body injuries that have limited his conditioning since he was taken with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

An October 2021 report from Bleacher Report revealed that Williamson weighed more than 300 pounds at one point, which concerned Pelicans staffers. One Western Conference executive said, “These are the injuries you have to be the most concerned about, a foot injury for a guy with noted weight issues.”

He played in only 24 games his rookie season largely due to a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee he suffered during the preseason, sidelining him for 44 games. He played in 61 games during his second year.

But in July 2021, he fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot and had surgery that caused him to miss the entire 2021–22 season. During the 2020–21 season, he averaged 27 points per game on 61% shooting from the field.

More NBA Coverage:

For more New Orleans Pelicans coverage, go to Pelicans Scoop.