LeBron James and the Lakers have agreed to a two-year extension worth $97.1 million, Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will increase to $111 million if the salary cap for the 2023–24 season raises substantially.

James will have a player option for the 2024–25 season. Both he and star teammate Anthony Davis will now be able to negotiate new deals at the same time in two years. If James didn’t sign the extension this offseason, the four-time MVP, NBA champion and Finals MVP could have entered free agency next summer.

Los Angeles’s star is now the highest-paid player in NBA history with $532 million in guaranteed money throughout his career, per ESPN. The previous record-holder was Kevin Durant at $508 million in career earnings. James is entering his 20th NBA season and fifth year with Los Angeles in 2022-23.

The Lakers missed out on the playoffs this past season despite James putting together another All-Star level season while averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists a game. He only appeared in 56 games due to injury and Los Angeles finished with a 33–49 record.

