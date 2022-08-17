NBA Announces Addition of Rivals Week to 2022-23 Schedule

The NBA announced the schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, and the league is adding some new wrinkles this year. Along with not playing games on Election Day, the NBA has scheduled a “Rivals Week” for late January.

Between January 24-28, the NBA has scheduled 11 nationally televised games featuring teams with historic rivalries. The week is headlined by the league’s oldest rivalry in Lakers-Celtics, and features two inter-city matchups with Knicks-Nets and Clippers-Lakers.

The week includes four rematches from the playoffs with Mavericks-Suns, Grizzlies-Timberwolves, Celtics-Heat and Grizzlies-Warriors, the latter of which is also a Christmas Day game. Additionally, there will be one recent NBA Finals rematch with Raptors-Warriors.

The three matchups to round out the week are Nets-Sixers, which features James Harden and Ben Simmons vs. their former teams, Bulls-Hornets in the battle of the Ball brothers, and Sixers-Nuggets for Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokić.

Each of these 11 games will be broadcasted on one of ESPN, TNT, ABC or NBA TV. The NBA has been trying to spice up their regular season recently, so this is just another attempt to add some intrigue during the dog days of the season.

