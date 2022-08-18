What’s Next for LeBron and the Lakers?

LeBron James has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Lakers. The deal makes James the highest-earning player in NBA history and could keep him in Los Angeles for three more seasons through 2025. (The second year of the deal is a player option.) The contract comes as a bit of a surprise as James has at times in his career wielded the power of an upcoming free agency, and he had only one season left on his contract. Here are three thoughts on the extension.

A Westbrook Trade Has to Follow, Right?

It’s a little unclear why James would commit to the current version of the Lakers. Russell Westbrook lingers as a wrench thrown into the starting lineup, his style of play clearly not a fit with James and Anthony Davis. Meanwhile, AD is coming off an injury-riddled season. And the rest of the roster isn’t exactly proven. So for James to put this much trust in the front office, seemingly there would be some kind of agreement from management’s side about trying to construct a championship roster.

James isn’t the type of player to blink in negotiations, and he and agent Rich Paul have been adept at using expiring deals to leverage teams. This feels like a new path for James, who has now extended deals twice in Los Angeles. Clearly he has some faith in the team to keep him in contention. If that’s a correct assumption, then playing for a title starts with the Lakers finding a way to move on from Westbrook. Simply put, his presence is a serious impediment to winning with the current group. If L.A. and LeBron want to maximize the years left on his deal, it has to start with fixing the roster, and Westbrook is the most pressing issue.

Is LeBron feeling mortal?

Another factor at play here could be LeBron’s own calculus on the end of his career. An extension gives James security and offers him protection in the event his play slips. As difficult as it is to fathom LeBron not being one of the elite players in the world, his L.A. tenure has been marked by inconsistency. He’s dealt with nagging injuries of his own. And though the 2020 championship came after a trying season, it also appears to be somewhat of an outlier. In his three other Lakers seasons, James missed the playoffs twice and was bounced in the first round in the other.

While LeBron-led teams were at one time the best guarantee in sports, the combination of a talented conference and his own mortality has leveled the playing field. In the event LeBron’s market cools even slightly over the next couple of seasons, the extension ensures he makes max money no matter what.

The Bronny rumors are alive

James has made no secret he would love to play in the NBA with his eldest son Bronny James, and his new extension keeps that possibility alive. Bronny is entering his senior year of high school, which would make him eligible for the NBA draft in 2024 at the earliest, at least under current rules.

LeBron has an out in the summer of 2024, which gives him some flexibility. He can leave L.A. to sign with whoever drafts Bronny. He can stay with the team for another year if the Lakers select Bronny or even if the younger James needs more seasoning in college. And if Bronny doesn’t make it to the league altogether, James can still maneuver his option to help make the Lakers bigger players in free agency if he yearns to recruit another star in Los Angeles. Despite the extension taking free agency off the table in ’23, it still gives James some flexibility down the road.

