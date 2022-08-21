Horace Grant’s Bulls Championship Rings to Be Sold at Auction

Horace Grant won four NBA championships in his career, and all four of his rings are now up for auction. His rings from his time with the Bulls in 1991 to ’93 and the Lakers in 2001 are available through Heritage Auctions.

The three Bulls rings are expected to cost more, as each could go for up to $100,000, while the Lakers ring is estimated to cost up to $40,000.

Grant spent 17 seasons in the NBA and was a huge contributor on all four of his championship teams. He began his career with the Bulls, and during Chicago’s original three-peat, he started 236 games at power forward.

After spending seven years with the Magic, and one with the SuperSonics, Grant joined the Lakers for a season in 2000-01. He started 77 games for Los Angeles and contributed to the second of the Lakers’ three straight championships from 2000 to ’02.

