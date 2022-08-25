After making 11 appearances with the Cavaliers last season, Tacko Fall has found a new home.

Fall has reportedly reached an agreement on a one-year deal in the Chinese Basketball Association with Xinjiang, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The exact terms of the deal are not yet known.

Fall, 26, played sparingly for Cleveland last season, averaging 1.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. He spent the previous two years with the Celtics, immediately becoming a fan favorite for his diverse skillset and towering 7'6" stature. He appeared in 26 games for Boston across two seasons, averaging 2.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Fall went undrafted in 2019 following a standout four-year career at UCF. As a senior, he averaged 11.1 points and 2.6 blocks per game, helping to guide the Knights to the second round of the NCAA tournament. He was named the AAC’s Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore.

