The Lakers and Jazz have reportedly agreed to a trade that will send point guard Patrick Beverley to Los Angeles, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. In exchange, Utah will receive guard Talen Horton-Tucker.

The deal will mark the second time this offseason that the veteran Beverley will be traded. He was included as part of the Rudy Gobert trade in July that sent the center to Minnesota in exchange for Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and Walker Kessler, in addition to a package of first-round picks. This will be Beverley’s third different team in as many seasons.

Beverley, 34, appeared in 58 games last season with 54 starts. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 34.3% on three-point attempts. Beverley spent the previous four seasons with the Clippers after five with the Rockets. He has one year remaining on his contract, and will make $13 million next season.

Horton-Tucker, 21, was a second-round pick in 2019 who developed into a role player during the Lakers’ championship season in 2020. He signed a three-year, $32 million contract with Los Angeles prior to last season. In 60 games last year, Horton-Tucker averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 26.9% from deep.

