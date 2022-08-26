Cavaliers Out of Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks, per Report

The Cavaliers have pulled themselves out of the Donovan Mitchell trade talks with the Jazz, SNY’s Ian Begley reports. Cleveland and Utah had reportedly discussed a deal that would have sent the Jazz guard to the Cavaliers.

Sports Illustrated’s Rhan Nadkarmi wrote that a trade between Cleveland and Utah for Mitchell could’ve included Isaac Okoro, Caris Levert, Collin Sexton and multiple first round picks. That would have left the Cavaliers with a core of Darius Garland, Donavan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

According to Begley, the Nets and Heat remain two of the teams still interested in trading for Mitchell, but are unlikely to do so for different reasons.

Therefore, the Knicks are still the organization that has the most to offer for Mitchell in any deal. New York has the ability to offer any of their next eight first round picks, Begley reports, and the Jazz are potentially interested in Knicks forward R.J. Barrett.

A recent report said the Jazz are looking for at least four unprotected first round picks in return for Mitchell. Additionally, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Tony Jones reported that the Knicks latest offer for the All-Star guard included Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, two unprotected first round picks and three protected first round picks.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst added that the Jazz would like to trade Mitchell prior to the beginning of training camp.

“It does sound as I talk to folks in the league that the Jazz are trying to apply the gas here,” Windhorst said. “To try to juice the offer, especially juice the offer from the New York Knicks.”

