Nets Sign Markieff Morris to One-Year Deal, per Report

Veteran NBA forward Markieff Morris has agreed to a one-year deal with the Nets, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Morris was connected to Brooklyn earlier this week after Marc Stein reported that the two sides had moved into “advanced discussions” about a possible deal. An 11-year veteran, Morris stands to bring a wealth of experience to a Nets team that’s still recovering from a tumultuous offseason.

Morris last played for the Heat in 2021, but saw action in just 17 games after sustaining a neck injury when he was shoved by Nuggets center Nikola Jokić during a game in November. He finished the regular season averaging 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

The No. 13 pick in the 2011 draft, Morris has journeyed around the NBA after getting selected by the Suns. Though his longest stint came in Phoenix, the 32-year-old has also spent time with the Wizards, Thunder, Pistons and Lakers.

Morris now joins a Nets team that nearly experienced significant upheaval when Kevin Durant requested the front office for a trade earlier this offseason. After a weeks-long standoff, the 12-time All-Star agreed to move forward with Brooklyn, but the saga has raised a fair amount of concern about the team’s chances to compete during the 2022–23 campaign.

Morris will slot in behind Durant, Royce O’Neal and Nic Claxton in the Nets’ frontcourt and look to provide his contributions off the bench as Brooklyn hopes to bounce back from last year’s first-round playoff exit.