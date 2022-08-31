Davidson Fetes Stephen Curry With Solo Graduation Ceremony

Stephen Curry’s alma mater Davidson celebrated their former basketball star in three major ways Wednesday, starting with his official graduation ceremony.

The current Warriors star left Davidson 13 years ago when he still had one semester left of school before earning his degree. This past spring semester, Curry enrolled in classes to finish his degree back in May.

Because he was able to earn his degree, the eight-time All-Star could then get his jersey retired at Davidson. The school requires athletes to graduate before getting their jerseys retired.

The 34-year-old didn’t attend the spring graduation because the Warriors were competing in the playoffs. Golden State ended up winning its fourth NBA title in the last eight years, with a lot of thanks to NBA Finals MVP Curry.

On Wednesday, Davidson held a graduation ceremony just for Curry. The ceremony included all the big moments one would expect at any other graduation. Curry was handed his diploma from college president Douglas A. Hicks.

His family was in attendance, along with lots of fans in the school’s basketball arena to watch Curry walk across the stage.

Next on the list of events, Curry was then inducted into Davidson’s Hall of Fame. He competed for the Wildcats from 2006 to ’09 before being selected No. 7 overall by the Warriors in the ’09 NBA draft.

Finally, Curry ended his day of celebrations by having his No. 30 jersey retired. This makes the four-time NBA champion the first Davidson athlete to have their number retired.

