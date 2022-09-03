Throughout his Hall of Fame career, Stephen Curry has repeatedly said that he wants to finish his career with the Warriors. He wants to join the likes of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Tim Duncan—star players who led a team to several championship titles and never jumped ship.

On Thursday, the star point guard—for the first time it seems—entertained the idea that he could play in another jersey. But only for his hometown team. During a ceremony where he was given the key to the city in Charlotte, Curry opened the door that every native wants him to walk through.

“I’ve always said I wanted to finish my career out in Golden State because of how much it means to me,” he said. “The experiences and teammates and the journey we’ve been on. Everybody ask me, ‘Wouldn’t you want to play one year for the Hornets and come back and see what....’”

Before he could finish, the crowd began to applaud.

Curry immediately had to throw water on the crowd that began to think there was a chance he’d play for Charlotte one day.

“Oh no, don’t do that, don’t do that,” Curry said laughing. “I am not breaking any news right now, I’m not making any promises. All I would say though is if there was a team that I did want to play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be it. That’s all I can say about that.”

Curry, 34, signed a massive four-year, $215 million extension in 2021 that ties him to Golden State for the foreseeable future. It’s unlikely Charlotte will ever see their native son in a Hornets uniform, but it appears the scenario is at least on Curry’s mind.

