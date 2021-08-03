Report: Warriors Sign Curry to $215 Million Extension

Warriors star Stephen Curry agreed to a four-year, $215 million contract extension Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Curry, 33, is now the first player in NBA history to sign a pair of contracts each worth more than $200 million.

Tuesday's extension will keep Curry in Golden State through the 2025–26 season barring a trade. He will earn $59.6 million in the final year of his deal. Curry was eligible to hit free agency after the '21–22 season before Tuesday's extension was reached.

Curry's 12 seasons with the Warriors have coincided with the most successful stretch in franchise history. He led Golden State to three championships and five straight Finals appearances from 2015 to 19, and he's earned seven All-NBA selections since '14. Curry is the Warriors' franchise leader in threes, assists and points.

Golden State will look to return to the Finals conversation in 2021–22 after finishing 39–33 last season. Klay Thompson will rejoin the team after tearing his Achilles, and the Warriors will look to incorporate recent lottery picks James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

More NBA Coverage:

• Winners and Losers From Day 1 of NBA Free Agency

• Ranking the Top 50 Free Agents

• The Exit Interview: Jerry Colangelo