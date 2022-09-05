76ers forward Furkan Korkmaz, who is playing for his native Turkey at EuroBasket this summer, was attacked by several Georgia players following Georgia’s 88–83 win over Turkey on Sunday.

Turkish federation vice president Omer Onan confirmed the incident to reporters at the event on Sunday.

“While Furkan Korkmaz was walking in the hallway to the locker rooms with our trainer, Georgia’s players who were not on the active roster attacked him together with the ejected player (Duda Sanadze) and the police,” Onan said, according to Bleacher Report.

Korkmaz was not injured in the incident.

“There should not be an attack on the player that goes to the locker room. At the end of the match, 30 policemen each pushed us into a fight. We got into a fight with Georgia’s official police,” Onan said. “I am calling out to FIBA and I have also told FIBA’s officials. Let no one deceive themselves or think that we are stupid. They will bring us all the camera footage from that corridor minute by minute without anything missing. If those cameras do not come to us, we will leave this tournament.”

The fight outside the locker room came on the heels of an on-court scuffle between Korkmaz and Sanadze that led to both players being ejected from the contest.

Turkey has protested the game as the national team claims that 22 seconds came off the clock during the fight between Korkmaz and Sanadze. The time was never put back on the clock, which led to Turkey’s decision to protest.

