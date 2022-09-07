Magic’s RJ Hampton Wants to Dunk on LeBron James As Revenge for Block

There are countless victims to LeBron James’s infamous chase-down blocks throughout his legendary career. His mere presence on the court makes any player with an open layup in transition think twice before going up for the basket. Magic guard RJ Hampton fell victim to James’s iconic defense and saw his own layup get rejected. Now, he’s looking for revenge.

During an interview on No Chill With Gilbert Arenas, Josiah Johnson asked Hampton which NBA player he’d like to dunk on the most and he explained his answer.

“It’s cliche, but Bron,” Hampton said. “And I have a reason, though. I have a reason.”

Hampton recalls playing the Lakers in Los Angeles and stealing the ball from Russell Westbrook, shaking off Austin Reaves who was draped on his shoulder in transition and going for the open layup. But James had other plans.

“Pinned it, crazy,” Hampton said. “Bron came from nowhere. I didn’t see him. No one said anything. It was just like, he flew from the other side.”

The 21-year-old says he has seen the clip “so many times” and to this day he regrets not dunking the ball. All things considered, it appears Hampton has the four-time champion in his sights this upcoming season.

