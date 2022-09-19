With NBA training camps soon approaching, every team is going to offer some platitudes about how they want to compete for a championship this season. Not so fast! We all know there’s a pecking order in the NBA, and I’m here to tell you exactly what that pecking order is in each conference via my completely scientifically tested and approved tiers system. Let’s start in the East and get these teams properly sorted into the right category…

Simulate to the Draft Tier: Pacers

Indiana tipped off its race to the bottom by trading Malcolm Brogdon for peanuts in the offseason. Meanwhile, vets such as Buddy Hield and Myles Turner continue to pop up in trade rumors. Though Tyrese Haliburton can ball, the Pacers appear to be aiming for the lottery this season. Without a lot of hyped young talent to keep an eye on, this doesn’t project to be a memorable season for Indy.

Dazed and Confused Tier: Magic, Pistons

The Pistons and Magic are filled with young hoopers simply trying to find their way in this league—and that should result in some entertainment if not wins. Cole Anthony could be the pound-for-pound best postgame interview in the league. Cade Cunningham is a budding star. Franz Wagner leads the NBA in spice-to-name ratio. A Marvin Bagley III redemption year is percolating. Mix in other intriguing players like Jaden Ivey, Markelle Fultz, maybe finally Jonathan Isaac, Saddiq Bey, and of course Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs, the ensemble in this tier is worth monitoring for breakout stars.

Less Frisky and Nonthreatening Tier: Knicks, Wizards

Both of these teams have enough juice to compete most nights, yet not enough talent to really get excited about a possible playoff push. I still like the Jalen Brunson signing for the Knicks. And the Wizards have some capable vets around Bradley Beal. It just doesn’t feel like enough for either squad to do more than compete for a play-in spot.

Play-in Thankfuls Tier: Hawks, Bulls, Hornets

These are the teams I expect to occupy the play-in spots for much of the season, and I’m not sure if any will make noise in the playoffs. Putting the Hawks in here is a bit of a risk and maybe a bit of a hot take. They’re obviously the most talented of the bunch. Still, even in the wake of the Dejounte Murray trade, I have a hard time putting Atlanta above any of the seven teams ahead of them in this exercise. While the Hawks should be better than the Bulls and Hornets, it may not mean too much toward the end of the regular season.

Frisky and Dangerous Tier: Cavaliers, Heat, Raptors

The Heat, Cavs and Raptors will all be hellish to play during the regular season, and each is capable of stealing a round from a higher seed come playoff time. Toronto almost took Philly to seven games last postseason despite an injury to Scottie Barnes—who may take a big leap this year. The Cavs were on a 50-win pace in 2022 before Jarrett Allen got hurt, and now they’re adding Donovan Mitchell’s explosiveness to the mix. And Erik Spoelstra always commands a level of excellence from Miami, even if the roster took some hits this summer. I don’t think these teams have quite the top-end talent as the next four on this list, and their roster constructions could create issues in the postseason. Still, all are poised to make deep runs if they catch a break or two.

Anything Is Possible Tier: Nets

I just can’t quit this absurd Nets team. Yes, I believe in the on-court fit of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. I love adding Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale to that mix. And T.J. Warren could be a little bit of a wild card. At the same time, this could crash and burn, and none of the three stars could be on the team beyond the trade deadline. All options are on the table. At least in September, I’m willing to take the optimist’s view. (I would like to see a little more insurance in the frontcourt, though.)

Knocking on the Door Tier: Sixers

I’m buying Sixers stock and I’m willing to embarrass myself here. If—I said IF—James Harden is in shape, this roster is really solid. Adding P.J. Tucker gives Philly a dose of everything it lacked in 2022, and De’Anthony Melton was a solid pickup as well. Joel Embiid will be an MVP candidate, and he remains a massive matchup problem for every team in the conference, particularly in pick-and-rolls with Harden. And the two headliners should be deeply motivated after a frustrating finish to their first go-around. I would not be surprised if the Sixers even finished first this year. But we need to see that rejuvenated Harden before they can move up a tier.

A Tier of Their Own: Bucks, Celtics

As it stands, the class of the conference is obvious. While I’ll give the Celtics a slight edge, the Bucks can’t be ignored after they pushed Boston to seven games without Khris Middleton in their second-round slugfest. The Celts have arguably the best constructed roster in the league. Milwaukee has arguably the best player in the world. When you have these advantages, you’re a cut above the competition.

More NBA Coverage: