With serious talks over the NBA collective bargaining agreement already underway, one major change could go into effect in less than two years.

The NBA and player’s association are expected to agree on moving the age eligibility for the draft from 19 years old to 18, clearing the way for the return of high school players who want to make the jump to the professional ranks, per The Atletic’s Shams Charania.

The NBA raised the age requirement from 18 to 19 back in 2005, but in July commissioner Adam Silver said he was “hopeful” the rule would be reversed. If agreed upon, recent high school graduates could be draft eligible by the 2024 NBA draft.

Dec. 15 is the mutual opt-out date for the current CBA and both sides are set to hold their next in-person meeting this week, per The Athletic.

Additionally, the NBA and NBPA are discussing whether players may be allowed to cite mental illness as an injury designation as opposed to just a physical ailment. The move would give players the ability to treat their mental health concerns with the same gravity as any injury.

