Magic’s Markelle Fultz Sidelined Indefinitely With Fractured Toe

On Sunday, the Magic announced that Markelle Fultz fractured his toe during a preseason workout and he’s now in a walking boot. He won’t need surgery, but his timetable for return to physical activity depends on how he responds to rehabilitation.

Fultz has endured a tumultuous start to his career. He was drafted with the No. 1 pick by the 76ers in 2017, but he’s struggled to live up to the hype. He began to struggle with shooting the ball while in Philadelphia, and it was debated whether Fultz’s woes were mental or physical.

In February 2019, he was traded to Orlando after two seasons in Philadelphia, where he played just 33 games and started 15 of them. He played 72 games for the Magic during the 2019–20 season but tore his ACL in January 2021.

Fultz would go on to appear in only 26 total games the past two years. This past season, he averaged 10.8 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 23.5% from behind the arc in 18 appearances.

