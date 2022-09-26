Giannis Antetokounmpo arrived at Bucks media day on Sunday addressing questions regarding who the best player in the NBA is today.

Antetokounmpo, who is frequently in the discussion after winning an NBA title and two league MVP awards, deflected from the idea that he’s the NBA’s top player.

“I think the best player in the world is the person that is the last man standing,” he said. “It’s the person that takes his team to the Finals, the finish line and helps them win the game … that’s how I view it. I believe the best player in the world is Steph Curry.”

Upon hearing about Antetokounmpo’s comments, the Warriors’ star said, “I don’t know if it was gamesmanship. I would’ve said the same thing about the champions…I said the same thing about him last year. I appreciate the compliment. It’s not going to soften me at all.”

The Bucks and the Warriors are two of the top Finals contenders heading into the new NBA season that begins next month. With training camp opening across the league this week, the new year is just around the corner.

