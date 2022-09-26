Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards issued a public apology Monday for anti-LGBTQ comments he made in a video shared on social media earlier this month.

Edwards publicly addressed the incident for the first time while speaking with reporters during Minnesota’s media day. Edwards, 21, was fined $40,000 by the NBA on Sept. 20 for his use of “offensive and derogatory language” in a since-deleted post on his Instagram story.

The third-year guard tweeted an apology Sept. 11 after receiving waves of backlash, saying he was “incredibly sorry” for his “unacceptable” actions. On Monday, Edwards reiterated his remorse for his remarks and pledged to continue to put in the work to better himself as a person.

“Man, I respect everybody,” Edwards said, per ESPN. “I know what I posted was immature. And I’m sorry for that, if I hurt anyone. I’m working with the team and I’m sorry to all the Minnesota fans, and I’m working to be better.”

In the viral NSFW clip, shared during the weekend of Sept. 10, Edwards can be heard referring to a group of people standing outside as “queer” while the camera zooms in on the individuals. He can also be heard saying, “Look what the world done came to, bruh” before the video ends.

When asked whether he recognized how his comments may have hurt people in the LGBTQ community, Edwards again acknowledged his wrongdoing and stated he’s striving to be better.

“Yeah for sure. Like I said, I’m sorry for what I said and my actions and I’m looking to be better,” he added.

Edwards, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, became the latest player to receive discipline from the league for anti-LGBTQ language in recent years. The immediate response to the incident also drew the ire of Timberwolves president Tim Connelly, who issued a statement on Sept. 12 voicing his displeasure with what took place.

“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media,” Connelly said. “The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.’”

More NBA Coverage: