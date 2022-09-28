As the new NBA season approaches, Zion Williamson is channeling an elite level of play again.

The Pelicans opened training camp on Tuesday and Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr told reporters that he was “impressed” with Williamson’s play in a scrimmage.

Keep in mind, Williamson has not played in a NBA game in roughly 16 months.

“He [Williamson] looks like the same wrecking ball we all know and love,” Nance said, per ESPN’s Andrew Lopez. “He looks like Z. … It’s not like none of us are expecting that right away but shoot, I got to be honest with you, dude looks good. It’s going to take time for everybody to adjust to him. It’s going to take him time to adjust to everybody, but it’s hard not to be impressed.”

During the team’s Tuesday evening scrimmage, Williamson apparently did not miss on any of shots on the floor. While the 2021 All-Star was not aware until Nance mentioned it to him afterwards, it serves as a strong sign that the New Orleans star is getting back to his previous form.

Pelicans coach Willie Green reportedly used his projected starting five throughout the scrimmage that include Williamson, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Jonas Valanciunas. As the team prepares for its second scrimmage on Wednesday night, Green shared that Williamson looked “amazing.”

“His strength, his speed,” Green said. “What stood out was his force more than anything. He got down the floor quickly. When he caught the ball, he made quick decisions. Whether it was scoring, finding a teammate.”

In July, Williamson signed a five-year extension worth $193 million, and with contract escalators, it can be worth up to $231 million. The new deal keeps Williamson with the franchise through at least the 2027–28 season.

He missed the entire 2021–22 season after having surgery on a fractured foot. However, when he has played, Williamson has averaged 25.7 points, seven rebounds and 3.2 assists per game and shot over 60% from the field.

