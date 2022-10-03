With the NBA regular season on the horizon, there is some optimism around the Lakers as they embark on their journey to prove their doubters wrong this season. Russell Westbrook caught much of the blame for last season’s struggles and it appears the team’s front office recently entertained moving the future Hall of Famer.

The Lakers seriously considered trading Westbrook and unprotected first-round draft picks in 2027 and ’29 to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha. Both sides were in deep conversations as recently as the days leading up to training camp, which started last week.

Vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka, owner Jeanie Buss and senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis were all at the forefront of the discussions, but Pelinka ultimately opted to stay patient with Westbrook. The Athletic also reported that the Lakers explored scenarios where they could trade for Nets star Kyrie Irving.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin when he was on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast last week, the Lakers were prepared to deal two first-round picks in order to land Donovan Mitchell or Irving. When that offer ended up not being enough to land either star, the Lakers decided to not deal the picks because they “didn’t feel like they could get back a player that’s such a difference maker like either of those two,” McMenamin said.

Westbrook still remains with Los Angeles, but it seems as if his job security is in serious question.

