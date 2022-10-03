Suns React to Stunning Preseason Loss Against Australian Opponent

For the first time since 2015, a non-NBA team defeated an NBA team in the U.S. when the Adelaide 36ers of Australia’s NBL shocked the Suns, 134-124, on Sunday night in Phoenix. After the game, Suns coach Monty Williams and Phoenix players discussed the loss.

“Just didn’t give them the respect that they deserve as a pro team,” Williams said, per ESPN. “It’s a great opportunity for us to learn.”

All of the Suns’ starters played only 22 minutes. Williams decided not to put his starting five back into the game despite trailing the 36ers throughout the second half.

“I thought we didn’t do a good job of reading the game,” Williams said. “Once they made a few [three-pointers] in the first quarter, I didn’t think we had awareness that these guys would keep making shots.”

Phoenix star center Deandre Ayton scored 22 points, and after the game he said he was still “just learning” and added he’s still “shaky on just being patient.”

Mikal Bridges also registered 22 points and was asked when he realized the Suns were in for a close game.

“When they just started catching threes,” Bridges said. “They was hittin’. They’re a good team. They move the ball. They can shoot. They’re really good. Really good test for us, but it’s preseason so we gotta learn from it.”

The 36ers finished with 24 makes from behind the arc while shooting 55.8% from deep, despite being accustomed to the shorter international three-point line. The last time a non-NBA team beat an NBA team in the U.S. was when Fenerbahce Ulker of Turkey defeated the Nets, 101-96, in Brooklyn on Oct. 5, 2015.

