Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns was reportedly hospitalized last week after suffering from a throat infection which caused him difficulty breathing, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. The ailment forced Towns to be on bed rest for multiple days.

Towns, 26, missed Minnesota’s training camp last week, and spoke to reporters on Monday about the ordeal. He explained that the condition prevented him from being able to walk until Saturday.

“I’m still recovering. I’m still getting better,” Towns said. “There was [sic] more drastic things to worry about than basketball.”

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Towns would not play in the team’s preseason opener on Tuesday as he ramps up his conditioning. Towns also underwent stem-cell treatments and platelet-rich plasma injections in his knees, left ankle, left wrist and finger on his right hand.

In 74 games last season, Towns averaged 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while shooting 41% on three-point attempts. He made the All-Star team for the third time in his career and was a third-team All-NBA selection. Towns also signed a four-year, $224 million contract extension with Minnesota this offseason.

