LeBron James Says He and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Have ’No Relationship’

LeBron James and Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are going to be inextricably linked throughout the 2022–23 season, as James seeks to break the Hall of Famer’s NBA career scoring record.

While speaking to reporters following the team’s Monday preseason game against the Kings, James made it fairly clear that there isn’t a lot of love between the past and current Los Angeles great.

After the outing, James was asked whether he has thoughts about the record chase and about his relationship with Abdul-Jabbar.

“Nah, no thoughts. And no relationship,” he said.

It was a pretty chilly statement about one of the true icons of both the Lakers and the NBA as a whole, and a person who James will be connected to for months moving forward. James enter the year 1,325 points behind Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time mark of 38,387. At his career average of 27.1 points per game, James would need just 49 games to hit the milestone.

James was more forthcoming about the situation a week ago at Lakers media day, acknowledging that Abdul-Jabbar has publicly taken umbrage with some of the things that James has said and done, while reflecting more openly about what the scoring chase means.

“The only time I’ve kind of thought about it is when someone’s been posting on social [media],” James said. “… Every single time I’m in awe of it.

“To sit here and to know that I’m on the verge of breaking probably the most sought-after record in the NBA, things that people said would probably never be done, I think it’s just super humbling for myself. I think it’s just super cool. Obviously Kareem has had his differences with some of my views and some of the things that I do, but at the end of the day, to be able to be in the same breath as a guy that wore this same uniform. A guy that was a staple of this franchise… I think is just super-duper dope, to just be in that conversation.”

Abdul-Jabbar has shared his complicated views of James in the past, notably saying he has done some things “he should be embarrassed about” earlier this year.

He expanded on those thoughts in a follow-up letter to the Los Angeles Times in April, in which he called back to his 2020 Sports Illustrated article in which he announced James as Sportsperson of the Year.

“On occasion I have chided LeBron when I thought he was dropping the ball when it came to supporting the community,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote. “But I did so in the spirit of a loving older brother offering guidance, whether wanted or not. So, when I said that he has done some things he should be embarrassed about, that wasn’t a slam or a barb or even a finger wag, it was me recapping some of what I’d said in the past. The Sports Illustrated article was an homage to LeBron for winning the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award for his role in social activism. So, when I think he may be veering from the path that made him win that award, I’ll mention it. I’m a journalist. That’s what I do. But I believe LeBron is strong enough and gracious enough to understand that I have only love for him in my heart.”

Even with this strained relationship, Abdul-Jabbar said at the time that he wants to see James break his historic mark.

“In the two years since I wrote that, my respect and admiration has only grown for LeBron as I watched him champion worthwhile causes while maintaining his status as an elite athlete. As he closes is on my all-time scoring record, I have been a cheerleader urging him on, happy to pass the mantle to someone so worthy as an athlete and a person.”

